1,305 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after buying an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after buying an additional 330,454 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,207,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,222,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,207,209 shares in the company, valued at $382,222,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRNA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.57. 1,419,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,672. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average is $164.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

