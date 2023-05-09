17,697 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 527,960 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 35.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,832,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,327 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DLocal in the third quarter valued at about $25,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DLO opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $33.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.
About DLocal
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLocal (DLO)
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
- Is Alteryx Stock Presenting a Buying Opportunity?
- Is Tech Stocks’ Dominance A Warning Signal For The Broad Market?
- Can Devon Energy’s Double-Digit Yields Be Sustained?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.