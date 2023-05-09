1,887 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.21. 102,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,799. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

