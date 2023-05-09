2,680 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.70. The stock had a trading volume of 91,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

