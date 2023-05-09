275,218 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,531,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

