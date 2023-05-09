30,018 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United States Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.51. 1,486,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,331. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

