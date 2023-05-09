30,324 Shares in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Purchased by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC owned 0.73% of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth $444,000.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Price Performance

BUZZ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 1,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Profile

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

