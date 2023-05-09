31,263 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. ArcBest makes up 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.13% of ArcBest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCB stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,238. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

