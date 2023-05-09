3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down to $9.09

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $8.01. 3D Systems shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 870,085 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DDD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

3D Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 22.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $132.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 33,478 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,410 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 304,470 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 323.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,302 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 174,433 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

