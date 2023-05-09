51job Reaffirms Maintains Rating for J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

51job reissued their maintains rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ JJSF traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,986. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.32.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J&J Snack Foods

(Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.