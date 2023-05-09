51job Reaffirms Maintains Rating for J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

51job reissued their maintains rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.
J&J Snack Foods Price Performance
NASDAQ JJSF traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,986. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.32.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
