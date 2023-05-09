58.com Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

58.com restated their maintains rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.82.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,393,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,182,477. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Shopify by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Shopify by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

