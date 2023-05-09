6,934 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after acquiring an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,300 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $32,175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 398,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 433,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,512. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $113.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

