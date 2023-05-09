92 Resources Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.22.

Equitable Trading Down 2.8 %

EQH stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,278,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,015. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 192.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,734,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 766,449 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

See Also

