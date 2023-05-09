92 Resources Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

92 Resources reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

NYSE EQH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.88. 4,386,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,015. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. Equitable has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equitable by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after purchasing an additional 720,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $553,559,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,740,000 after purchasing an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,437,000 after acquiring an additional 481,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

