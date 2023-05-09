A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 528 ($6.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £591.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 520.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 516.20. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 426.50 ($5.38) and a one year high of GBX 579 ($7.31).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.42) per share, for a total transaction of £19,901.90 ($25,112.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 7,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,672 over the last 90 days. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A.G. BARR Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

