ABBC Coin (ABBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.26 Million

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $134.55 million and $23.26 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.
ABBC Coin Profile
ABBC Coin is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,362,204,421 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.
