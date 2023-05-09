ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $22.11.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $580,929 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.