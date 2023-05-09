Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,740 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Accretion Acquisition worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENER. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 171,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accretion Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

