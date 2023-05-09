adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.33.
ADDYY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 31.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in adidas by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.
