adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.33.

ADDYY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 31.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in adidas by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas Stock Performance

adidas Company Profile

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.04 and a beta of 1.03. adidas has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

