Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 6,690 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.49. 2,236,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.33 and a 52-week high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

