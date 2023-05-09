Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,898,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $174.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,680. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $153.20 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $900.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

