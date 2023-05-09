Advisors Preferred LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 220.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.1% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $142.20. The company had a trading volume of 977,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average of $144.54.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

