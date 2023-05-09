Advisors Preferred LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 754.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,005 shares during the quarter. Core Laboratories accounts for 0.8% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CLB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.07. 70,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,835. The company has a market cap of $983.55 million, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.67. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

