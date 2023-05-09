Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $563,000 in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWE. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $41,743,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,207.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after buying an additional 233,367 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $15,507,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $15,192,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $107.71. 176,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

