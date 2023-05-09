Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases New Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $116.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,947. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.