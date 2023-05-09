Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,025,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,583,000 after buying an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,875,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 359,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,498. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $863.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

