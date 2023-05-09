AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

AECOM Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 493,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

