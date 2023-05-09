Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANYYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTC:ANYYY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

