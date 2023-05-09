Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.5% annually over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $22.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,919,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,197,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,101,000 after buying an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $13,969,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

