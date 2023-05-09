Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. 323,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,539. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agiliti has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $22.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 13,034 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $188,341.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,449.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,804 shares of company stock worth $998,237. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

