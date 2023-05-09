AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,209,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 287,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Further Reading

