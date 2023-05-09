Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 28,505 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 299.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 119,982 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 91,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 55,725 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDMO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,357. The company has a market cap of $128.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

