Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,374,000 after purchasing an additional 735,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.33. 2,317,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,912. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

