Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after buying an additional 63,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.23. 422,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,847. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

