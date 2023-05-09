Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 164,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. The stock had a trading volume of 267,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,013. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $57.24.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

