Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $679,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 717,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 712,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,181 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,423,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 448,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.94. 441,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,759. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

