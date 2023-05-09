Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,892,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,770,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

