Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $380,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,962,000 after buying an additional 727,829 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 86,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,039,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,570,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 439,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,379. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.