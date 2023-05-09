Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Air Canada has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

