Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Air Canada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Air Canada has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93.
About Air Canada
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
