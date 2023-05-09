Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Issues Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Akoustis Technologies updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 1,245,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.71. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

