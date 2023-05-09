Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Akoustis Technologies updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 1,245,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $193.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Akoustis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

