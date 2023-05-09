Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Akoustis Technologies updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 1,245,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $193.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock.
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
