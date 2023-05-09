Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.21

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 75062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.