Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 215,911 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 116.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,911 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.19% of SSR Mining worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SSRM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,165. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $306.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $32,463.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock valued at $83,068 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

