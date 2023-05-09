Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 760,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,004. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

