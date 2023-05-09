Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 674 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

NYSE:K traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. 308,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,934. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

