Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 4,068 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.24. The stock had a trading volume of 270,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,263. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.