Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 5.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $196.30 and last traded at $196.01. 908,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,006,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.88.

Specifically, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.16.

Albemarle Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

