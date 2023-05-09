Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $144.45 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $144.45 million and $22.91 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,194,928,003 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

