Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.20.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ALFVY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Handelsbanken upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Danske cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.
