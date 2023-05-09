Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Hits $1.20 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $47.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00055834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,691,863 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,366,704 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

